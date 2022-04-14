STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jeff Vaughan steps down as Australia's assistant coach for Tasmania job

The development comes close on the heels of Andrew McDonald's appointment as Australia's head coach. 

Published: 14th April 2022

Jeff Vaughan. (Photo | Twitter,@TasmanianTigers)

By PTI

MELBOURNE: Australian men's team assistant coach Jeff Vaughan has stepped down from his role to take up coaching duties at state-side Tasmania.

The development comes close on the heels of Andrew McDonald's appointment as Australia's head coach. "I feel very fortunate with how everything has worked out," Vaughan said in a statement.

"I have been connected to the program throughout and am confident that I have continued to develop my coaching and leadership skillset to assist the development of the Tigers' program holistically and for the players as individuals."

He thanked Cricket Australia for the opportunities he received while he was part of the national squad.

"I'm incredibly grateful to Cricket Australia for the opportunity, and to Cricket Tasmania for being so open-minded about my return, so I really can't wait to just get stuck in and am looking forward to maintaining the direction of the program for an extended period of time."

Vaughan was appointed Australia's assistant coach in July 2021 alongside Michael Di Venuto and was part of the team's T20 World Cup triumph last year along with the Test series wins over England at home, and more recently, in Pakistan.

