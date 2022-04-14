STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak Army says it has 'nothing to do with politics', will remain apolitical in future as well

Pakistan Army stated that the former prime minister had approached the army chief to help find a solution to the political crisis.

Published: 14th April 2022 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan Flag

Pakistan Flag (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army said on Thursday that it has "nothing to do with politics" and it will remain apolitical in the future as well, as the powerful institution asserted that its chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa was not seeking an extension and will neither accept one.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army - Director General (DG) Major General Babar Iftikhar also said that Pakistan's survival lies solely on democracy and its strength lies in the institutions, be it Parliament, Supreme Court or the Armed forces.

The Pakistan Army has "nothing to do with politics" and the institution has decided to remain apolitical in the future as well, Major General Iftikhar told reporters, three days after Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif was sworn-in as Pakistan's Prime Minister after prolonged political turmoil.

"Chief of army staff is neither seeking an extension nor will he accept an extension. No matter what, he will be retiring on the 29th of November 2022," he was quoted as saying by The Express Tribune newspaper.

He also said that the word "conspiracy" was not used in the statement issued after a meeting of the National Security Committee last month, apparently contradicting ousted prime minister Imran Khan who has accused America of hatching a conspiracy to topple his government.

"As far as military response about the NSC meeting is considered, that stance, in that meeting was fully given, and then a statement was issued.. which clearly says what was concluded in that meeting. The words used are in front of you.. as I said.. the words used are clear. Is there any word such as conspiracy used in it? I think not," Gen Iftikhar said, adding that the minutes of the NSC meeting can be declassified if the government decides.

He also said that the former prime minister had approached the army chief to help find a solution to the political crisis.

"It is unfortunate that our political leadership was not ready to talk. So the army chief and DG ISI went to the PMO and three scenarios were discussed," he said, recalling that one was that the no-confidence motion should be held as it was.

The other were that the prime minister resigns or the no-confidence motion was retracted and the assemblies were dissolved.

"No option from the establishment was given," Gen Iftikhar said.

Imran Khan had claimed that the "establishment" had given him three options: "resignation, no-confidence (vote) or elections" after the Opposition filed a no-trust motion against him in Parliament.

The powerful Pakistan Army, which has ruled the coup-prone country for more than half of its 73 plus years of existence, has hitherto wielded considerable power in the matters of security and foreign policy.

Khan, who was ousted from power early this week, had apparently also lost support of the powerful Army after he refused to endorse the appointment of the ISI spy agency chief last year.

Finally he agreed but it soured his ties with the powerful Army.

Khan wanted to keep Lt Gen Faiz Hameed as the spy chief but the army high command transferred him by appointing Corps Commander in Peshawar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif Qamar Javed Bajwa Inter-Services Public Relations National Security Committee Imran Khan
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp