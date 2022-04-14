STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Russia slaps sanctions on 398 members of US Congress

"Taking into account the sanctions the US is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Published: 14th April 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow. ( Photo | AFP)

Russian Foreign Ministry headquarters in Moscow. ( Photo | AFP)

By AFP

MOSCOW: Russia said Wednesday it had introduced sanctions against 398 members of the US Congress in retaliation against Washington's punitive measures over Ukraine and said more sanctions would follow.

"Taking into account the sanctions the US is constantly introducing, further announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future," the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement, adding the sanctions included a ban on entry.

In a separate statement, the foreign ministry said that it had introduced sanctions against 87 members of the Senate of Canada, and more measures will be announced soon due to Ottawa's "short-sighted" policies.

After Russian President Vladimir Putin sent troops to pro-Western Ukraine on February 24, the West slapped debilitating sanctions on Moscow including the exclusion of several banks from the SWIFT messaging system, a coal embargo, and new restrictions on investments.

In a coordinated action, Western countries have also announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats suspected of spying. On Wednesday, Russia said it was expelling a senior Czech diplomat from the EU country's embassy in Moscow in a retaliatory step.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia Ukraine Sanctions US Congress Washington countermeasures Vladimir Putin
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp