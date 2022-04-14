STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

'Russian soldiers dug up many places in Chernobyl, buried heavy equipment': Yevgen Kramarenko 

"The occupiers dug in many places. They buried heavy equipment, created dugouts, even underground kitchens, tents, fortifications."

Published: 14th April 2022 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

A radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

A radioactivity sign in Chernobyl, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

UKRAINE: Russian soldiers dug in "many places" at Chernobyl where officials are still unable to restore radiation monitoring after Ukraine re-took control, the state agency in charge said Wednesday.

"The occupiers dug in many places. They buried heavy equipment, created dugouts, even underground kitchens, tents, fortifications," said Yevgen Kramarenko, head of the agency for the Chernobyl exclusion zone.

"One such fortification was located near a site for the temporary storage of radioactive waste" in an area known as the "Red Forest", he told a briefing.

"The system for monitoring radiation in the exclusion zone is still not working," Kramarenko also said, adding that "the servers that processed this information have disappeared".

"We cannot currently say if it is completely safe. Until electricity is available and workers receive permission from the armed forces to visit radiation monitoring points, we will not understand how much damage has been done," he added.

Kramarenko said he believed Russian soldiers would feel the consequences of exposure from digging and from the dust clouds created by heavy equipment "very soon". "Some may in a month, some in years," he said.

He said around 1,000 Russian soldiers were based in the area over a period of several weeks and about 50 armoured cars were taken there. The Chernobyl power station was the site 1986 of the world's worst nuclear disaster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russian soldiers Chernobyl heavy equipment fortifications Buried
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp