S Jaishankar arrives in New York, to meet UN Secretary-General Guterres

By PTI

NEW YORK: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived here following his visit to Washington DC and will meet United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti received Jaishankar on Wednesday evening on his arrival here. Tirumurti tweeted that Jaishankar "will be meeting UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres during his visit."

Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were in Washington DC for the 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue with their US counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III.

From DC, Singh travelled to Hawaii for a visit to the headquarters of the United States Indo-Pacific Command. He will also be visiting the headquarters of the US Army Pacific and Pacific Air Forces during his brief stay in Hawaii.