STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Armed robbers loot Rs 2 million in Karachi bank heist

While giving the details of the robbery, the police said that the robbers held the guards, as well as bank employees hostage at gunpoint as one of them, emptied cash counters.

Published: 15th April 2022 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2022 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustrations)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: A whopping sum of Pakistani Rs 2 million was looted by a gang of robbers in the first bank heist of the year 2022 in Karachi on Thursday, according to police.

The police said armed men entered a bank within the jurisdiction of Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station at 11:09am and overpowered security guards, reported ARY News.

While giving the details of the robbery, the police said that the robbers held the guards, as well as bank employees hostage at gunpoint as one of them, emptied cash counters. The robbers not only took away the cash but also the guards' weapons.

After police received the information, a police team reached the bank and launched an investigation into the heist. A first information report (FIR) of the crime has been registered with Shahrah-e-Noor Jehan police station against unknown men.

In another such incident, last year in August 9, the driver of a cash van had fled with Rs 205 million from a bank on I.I. Chundrigar Road in Karachi. A case was registered against the driver and his accomplices at the Meethadar police station.

The police had said that after guards of a private company left to deliver cash to a bank located at I.I. Chundrigar road, the driver of the cash van ran away with the vehicle, reported the news channel. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pakistani Robbers Bank Heist Karachi
India Matters
Police said illegal encroachments at sensitive spots are being removed (Photo | Special arrangement)
After MP, now bulldozer crackdown on illegal shops of riot accused in Gujarat's Khambat
SP Vijaya Rao inspecting the court premises in Nellore after the theft was reported | Express
‘Proof’ in forgery case Involving AP Agriculture Minister stolen from court
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Communal violence broke out in Rajasthan's Karauli. (Photo | Hamza Khan Twitter)
Meet Madhulika Singh: The woman who saved 15 men from angry mob in Rajasthan's Karauli

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp