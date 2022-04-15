STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight Pakistani soldiers killed in two terror attacks in North Waziristan: Report

Published: 15th April 2022 02:55 PM

Pakistan soldiers (File Photo)

Pakistan soldiers (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: At least eight soldiers were killed in two different terrorist attacks in Pakistan's North Waziristan, a media report said on Friday.

In the first incident, which happened on Thursday in Datakhel tehsil of North Waziristan tribal district, seven soldiers were killed when terrorists ambushed a vehicle of security forces, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In the second incident, which also happened on Thursday in Isham area of the district, a solider was killed in a clash between security forces and terrorists.

"As for the first attack, the terrorists attacked a moving vehicle of the security forces in Datakhel near the Afghan border.

A rocket-propelled grenade launcher and assault guns were used in the attack," a senior official was quoted as saying.

According to reports, security personnel also retaliated but casualties on the side of the militants could not be ascertained.

The media wing of the Pakistan Army, is yet to confirm about the ambush attack and has not issued a formal statement.

In the second attack, an exchange of fire took place between troops and terrorists in the Isham area the district, in which a 28-year-old soldier was killed, the report quoted the military's media wing as saying.

