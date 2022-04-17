STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

NKorea tests new weapons system aimed at enhancing 'tactical nukes' efficiency

That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

Published: 17th April 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a firing of a weapon an undisclosed location in North Korea.

This undated photo provided Sunday, April 17, 2022, by the North Korean government shows a firing of a weapon an undisclosed location in North Korea. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

SEOUL: North Korea has test-fired a new weapons system, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un, that it claims will boost the efficiency of its tactical nuclear weapons, the official Korean Central News Agency said early Sunday.

The "new-type tactical guided weapon... is of great significance in drastically improving the firepower of the frontline long-range artillery units and enhancing the efficiency in the operation of tactical nukes," the KCNA report said, without specifying when the test took place.

It added the test was successful.

Kim gave the military research team "important instructions on further building up the defence capabilities and nuclear combat forces," the report added.

On Friday, North Korea marked the birthday of North Korea's founding leader, Kim's grandfather Kim Il Sung, with a huge public procession, fireworks and synchronised dancing -- but no military parade as many observers had predicted. 

Analysts and South Korean and US officials also had thought a nuclear test was possible on the important anniversary.

The anniversary celebrations came three weeks after North Korea staged its largest intercontinental ballistic missile test ever -- the first time Kim's most powerful weapon had been fired at full range since 2017.

That test was the culmination of a record-breaking blitz of sanctions-busting launches this year and signalled an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range and nuclear tests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
North Korea weapons North Korea missile Kim Jong Un
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp