Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammunition plant near Kiyv

"During the night, an ammunition factory near the village of Brovary, Kyiv region, was destroyed with high-precision air-launched missiles," Konashenkov said.

Published: 17th April 2022 05:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 05:37 PM   |  A+A-

A volunteer of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces walks by a damaged armored vehicle at a checkpoint in Brovary, outside Kyiv,. ( Photo | AP)

By ANI

MOSCOW: The Russian military destroyed an ammunition factory near the village of Brovary in the Kyiv region with high-precision air-launched missiles, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine." 

TAGS
Russian military Kyiv Igor Konashenkov Russia-Ukraine War Invasion Conflict
