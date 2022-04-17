STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to break Russian blockade

Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remains "inhuman" and that Russia "is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there."

Published: 17th April 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo | AP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks from Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 10, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he spoke on Saturday with the leaders of Britain and Sweden about how best to help those defending Mariupol and the tens of thousands of civilians trapped inside the besieged city.

Mariupol's fate can be decided either through battle or diplomacy, he said. "Either our partners give Ukraine all of the necessary heavy weapons, the planes, and without exaggeration immediately, so we can reduce the pressure of the occupiers on Mariupol and break the blockade," he said in his nightly video address to the nation.

"Or we do so through negotiations, in which the role of our partners should be decisive." Zelenskyy said the situation in Mariupol remains "inhuman" and that Russia "is deliberately trying to destroy everyone who is there."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia ukraine ukraine war Russia and Ukraine war Ukraine and Russia war
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp