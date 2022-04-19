STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
European Commission President to visit India on April 24-25

This will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. During her visit, she will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Published: 19th April 2022 08:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2022 08:04 PM   |  A+A-

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (Photo | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen will pay an official visit to India on April 24-25, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

The MEA said in a statement that this will be her first visit to India as the President of the European Commission. During her visit, the President of the European Commission will hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She will also meet President Ram Nath Kovind and other dignitaries. The President of the European Commission has been invited as the Chief Guest for this year's edition of Raisina Dialogue and will address the inaugural session on April 25.

"India and the European Union share a vibrant Strategic Partnership which has been witnessing strong growth with wider and deeper cooperation in Political and Strategic, Trade and Commerce, Climate and Sustainability, Digital and Technology aspects as well as people-to-people ties," the MEA statement read.

The India-EU Leaders' Meeting in May 2021 set new milestones with the decision to resume trade talks and the launch of the India-EU Connectivity Partnership.

The forthcoming visit of the President of the European Commission will be an opportunity to review progress and further intensify the multifaceted partnership with the EU. 

Comments

