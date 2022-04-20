STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'History will not forget war crimes' in Ukraine: EU chief

Published: 20th April 2022 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2022 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

European Council President Charles Michel

European Council President Charles Michel (Photo | Twitter)

KYIV: EU chief Charles Michel said Wednesday that there must be justice for war crimes committed in Ukraine as he toured the devastated town of Borodianka on a visit to the country. 

"In Borodianka. Like Bucha and too many other towns in Ukraine. History will not forget the war crimes that have been committed here. There can be no peace without justice," European Council head Michel wrote on Twitter.

Michel is the latest foreign leader to head to Kyiv in a show of support for the pro-Western authorities as they battle the onslaught from Moscow's forces. 

Western nations are aiding Ukrainian and international efforts to probe alleged crimes committed by Russia's forces in areas they occupied. 

Moscow's troops withdrew from towns such as Borodianka and Bucha near Kyiv at the end of March as the Kremlin refocused efforts on the east of the country. 

Local authorities have said that over 1,200 bodies have been found in the Kyiv region so far. 

