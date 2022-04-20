STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Publicise details of foreign gifts received: Islamabad HC to former Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the government to public details of the gifts presented to Khan since August 2018 when he assumed office and made clear that no one is above law.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: Amid accusations on former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for selling state depository gifts (Toshakana gifts) received during foreign visits for financial profits, Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the government to public details of the gifts presented to Khan since August 2018 when he assumed office and made clear that no one is above law.

"Present details of all foreign gifts retained by former PM Imran Khan in next hearing," the High Court said while issuing directives to the deputy attorney general. These developments came after Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif accused Imran Khan of selling gifts, worth PKR 140 million, received during foreign visits.

The court also directed to recover all foreign gifts presented to government officials in the past 20 years, reported ARY News. Single IHC bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb directed the deputy attorney general to public details of foreign gifts.

The petitioner, during the hearing, termed Imran Khan alleged selling of the state gifts as a 'clear violation of the constitution.'

Shehbaz lambasted Imran for selling gifts saying, "I can confirm you that Imran Khan took gifts worth Rs140 million from Toshakhana and sold them in Dubai," and added that valuable state gifts include diamond jewellery, bracelets and watches.

Imran Khan on Monday expressed his viewpoints over the Toshakana (state depository) controversy and said they were his gifts and it was his choice whether to keep them or not. "Mera tohfa, meri marzi [my gift, my choice]," the PTI chairman told reporters during an informal conversation.

According to reports, the former PM received 58 gifts worth more than Rs 140 million from different world leaders during his three-and-a-half-year reign and retained all of them either by paying a negligible amount or even without any payment.

