US embassy in India to process eight lakh visas within next year: Senior American diplomat

The official said that 1.2 million visas were issued before the outbreak of COVID and expressed hope that the visa processing would reach pre-COVID-19 levels sometime in 2023 or 2024.

Published: 20th April 2022

By PTI

CHENNAI: The United States embassy in India is likely to process about 8 lakh visas over the next 12 months, a senior diplomat said here on Tuesday.

Addressing reporters here, Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs at the US embassy, Donald L Heflin said, "8,00,000 visas are projected to be issued in the next 12 months.. we opened a lot of slots for processing the visas..we think of eventually meeting the demand of H and L visas."

Asked about the total number of visas issued before the outbreak of COVID-19, he said that 1.2 million visas were issued.

He also expressed hope that the visa processing would reach pre-COVID-19 levels sometime in 2023 or 2024. "Pre-COVID-19 1.2 million visas were issued. We hope to reach that level sometime in 2023-24..," Heflin told PTI.

The consular offices were also ramping up staffing across India and the visa processing would be supported by the rise in headcount at these offices. "..Visa processing was done by 50 per cent of the staff (due to COVID-19)..we will be adding more employees to our offices.. We are opening a new big building in Hyderabad. We are adding more staff in New Delhi, Mumbai. Already there is 100 per cent staff in Kolkata," he noted.

To a question on the consulate setting up a dedicated helpline to address queries raised by visa applicants, the Minister Counselor said all the consulates already have a dedicated phone number as well as an e-mail address which visa applicants can contact for assistance with their appointments.

Queried whether Indian visas were 'put-on-hold' due to COVID-19 pandemic, he said, 'not that high (number of visas were put on hold) but keep an eye as we are going to make more announcements on student visas in the coming weeks'.

