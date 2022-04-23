Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to meet US secretary of state, defense secretary on Sunday

By Associated Press

KYIV: Ukraine's president says he will meet with US secretary of state and secretary of defense on Sunday in Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke of the plans on Saturday during a press conference. He did not immediately share more detail about the visit from Antony Blinken and Lloyd Austin.

The White House declined to comment on Saturday. Zelenskyy has for weeks urged Western allies to send Ukraine more weapons to counter the Russian invasion.