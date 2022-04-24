STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Air raid sirens heard in northern Donbas 

The war has brought back painful memories for residents of Sloviansk, wherein 2014 Ukrainian government forces repulsed Russia-backed separatists after a fierce battle. 

Published: 24th April 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

Valentyna Sherba, 68, enters her destroyed father's home in the aftermath of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

Valentyna Sherba, 68, enters her destroyed father's home in the aftermath of the battle between Russian and Ukrainian troops at the outskirts of Chernihiv, northern Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SLOVIANSK: The sound of outgoing artillery and air raid sirens were heard Saturday in Sloviansk, a town in northern Donbas that had come under Russian attack the day before.

Two servicemen were brought to a hospital from a nearby town, but one of them was mortally wounded and could not be saved. The Russian strike early Friday had damaged several buildings, including a school.

The war has brought back painful memories for residents of Sloviansk, wherein 2014 Ukrainian government forces repulsed Russia-backed separatists after a fierce battle. In the years since, the separatists maintained control over part of the Donbas, and Moscow has now set out to capture the entire region.

Anna Direnskaya, 70, said she and her son and daughter-in-law decided to remain in Sloviansk. "I lived through 2014. I was also here. I didn't go anywhere and I don't want to go anywhere. I am not hiding from myself," she said while sitting in a wheelchair outside her damaged apartment building."I want peace."

 Direnskaya, who like many in eastern Ukraine is a native Russian speaker, said she wishes the Russians would understand that Ukrainians are not bad people and there is no enmity between them.

"Why did this happen? Why is this happening? I don't know. Tell everyone I want peace and quiet," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
artillery Air Raid Russia Ukraine War invasion Conflict Sloviansk Donbas Northern Coalfield
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp