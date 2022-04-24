STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Feds: Starbucks engaged in unfair labor practices in Phoenix

The National Labor Relations Board’s Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in US District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks reinstate three union activists.

Published: 24th April 2022 12:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Starbucks logo (Photo | AP)

Starbucks logo (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

PHOENIX: Federal labor officials have asked a judge to force Starbucks Corp. to reinstate three union activists at its Phoenix location, alleging that the coffee giant engaged in unfair labor practices, documents show.

The National Labor Relations Board’s Phoenix regional director, in a filing Friday in US District Court in Arizona, sought an injunction that would make Starbucks hire back its three employees — who were three of four members of the union organizing committee.

The NLRB's petition is the latest blow to the coffee chain as locations nationwide seek to unionize. Workers at the flagship Seattle location voted Thursday to form a union, as did baristas in Colorado on Friday.

In Phoenix, federal labor officials allege that Starbucks retaliated after it learned of employees there seeking to unionize.

“Among other things, Starbucks disciplined, suspended, and discharged one employee, constructively discharged another, and placed a third on an unpaid leave of absence after revoking recently granted accommodations,” the filing states.

A Starbucks spokesperson said Saturday that the company disagreed with the labor board’s accusations and noted an investigation found the employees violated policies and, in some cases, state law.

After the Seattle location's vote, Reggie Borges, a Starbucks spokesman, said “we will respect the process and will bargain in good faith. We hope that the union does the same.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Federal labor officials Starbucks Corp union activists Unfair Labor Practices Starbucks Union
India Matters
Naveen Jindal. (File photo)
India has turned into police state: Congress on ED raids on Naveen Jinda
Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
SC rejects bail plea of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case
Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (Photo | PTI)
Ajay Devgn defends association with tobacco brand, calls it 'personal choice'
Security forces in Kashmir valley (Representational Image | AP)
Jawan killed, 4 hurt in Jammu encounter; death toll in Baramula rises to 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp