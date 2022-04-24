STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia strikes Ukrainian explosives factory

Published: 24th April 2022 07:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MOSCOW: The Russian military says it has struck a Ukrainian explosives factory, several artillery depots and hundreds of other targets.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Maj.Gen. Igor Konashenkov on Sunday said the Russian military used precision-guided missiles to destroy a factory making powder and explosives near Pavlohrad in the Dnipro region in central Ukraine.

Konashenkov said Russian forces also struck several depots with artillery munitions and rockets in Barvinkove, Nova Dmytrivka, Ivanivka, Husarivka and Velyka Komyshuvakha in the Kharkiv region.

He added that the Russian artillery hit 423 Ukrainian targets overnight, including fortified positions and troops concentrations, while Russian warplanes destroyed 26 Ukrainian military targets.

Comments

