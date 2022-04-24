Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol plant
Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control.
Published: 24th April 2022 11:54 PM | Last Updated: 24th April 2022 11:54 PM | A+A A-
KYIV: Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control, Kyiv said Sunday.
"We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.