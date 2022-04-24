STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukraine proposes talks with Russia near besieged Mariupol plant

Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control.

Published: 24th April 2022 11:54 PM

By AFP

KYIV: Ukraine has invited Russia to talks near the Azovstal plant in Mariupol, where Ukrainian fighters and civilians are holding out in a city largely under Moscow's control, Kyiv said Sunday.

"We invited Russians to hold a special round of talks on the spot right next to the walls of Azovstal," said Oleksiy Arestovych, an aide to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

