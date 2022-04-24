STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Voting opens in France runoff between Macron and Le Pen

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist, yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15% points, depending on the polls

Published: 24th April 2022 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th April 2022 02:54 PM   |  A+A-

French President Emmanuel Macron (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

PARIS: France began voting in a presidential runoff election Sunday in a race between between incumbent Emmanuel Macron and far-right politician Marine Le Pen.

Macron is in pole position to win reelection in the country's presidential runoff, yet his lead over Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who could decide to stay home.

A Macron victory in this vote, which could have far-reaching repercussions for Europe's future direction and Western efforts to stop the war in Ukraine, would make him the first French president in 20 years to win a second term.

All opinion polls in recent days converge toward a win for the 44-year-old pro-European centrist, yet the margin over his nationalist rival varies broadly, from 6 to 15 percentage points, depending on the poll.

Polls also forecast a possibly record-high number of people who will either cast a blank vote or not vote at all.

