STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticises PM Modi for visiting Kashmir

"We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected their visit and observed Black Day," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

Published: 25th April 2022 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif (L) and his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi (Photo | AFP and PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is up to its old games again. Within a fortnight of taking charge as the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has played the Kashmir card again. This time criticising PM Modi for visiting the Valley.

"Indian PM’s staged visit to Kashmir and laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Water Treaty, is another desperate attempt to project false normalcy. We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected their visit and observed Black Day," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

ALSO READ: Pakistan objects to PM Modi's visit to Kashmir

PM Modi was in Kashmir on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore. 

It has also been learnt that Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin have exchanged letters in the recent past, talking of collaborations and bilateral trade.

India has not yet reacted to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehbaz Sharif Pakistan Kashmir PM Modi Modi Sharif Pakistan India Kashmir
India Matters
Hardik Patel (Photo | PTI)
Central leaders must ensure I remain in Congress: Hardik
Yashwant Sinha (File | PTI)
Opposition unity must be on basis of equality of all parties: Yashwant Sinha
Prashant Kishor (File | PTI)
Congress sets up panels, no word on Prashant Kishor
CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)
Jharkhand Hemant Soren in soup as BJP alleges land allotment scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp