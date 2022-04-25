Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif criticises PM Modi for visiting Kashmir

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Pakistan is up to its old games again. Within a fortnight of taking charge as the Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif has played the Kashmir card again. This time criticising PM Modi for visiting the Valley.

Indian PM’s staged visit to IIOJK & laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Waters Treaty, is another desperate attempt to project false ‘normalcy’ in occupied territory. We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected the visit & observed Black Day — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 25, 2022

"Indian PM’s staged visit to Kashmir and laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Water Treaty, is another desperate attempt to project false normalcy. We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected their visit and observed Black Day," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.

ALSO READ: Pakistan objects to PM Modi's visit to Kashmir

PM Modi was in Kashmir on Sunday and laid the foundation stone for projects worth Rs 20,000 crore.

It has also been learnt that Shehbaz Sharif and President Vladimir Putin have exchanged letters in the recent past, talking of collaborations and bilateral trade.

India has not yet reacted to Shehbaz Sharif’s statement.