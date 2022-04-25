STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PM Modi congratulates French president Macron on his re-election

The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

Published: 25th April 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron

PM Narendra Modi (L) with French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo| Twitter/ @PMOIndia)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on his reelection, and said he looked forward to continue working together with him to deepen the India-France strategic partnership.

Macron comfortably won a second term on Sunday. The second five-year term for the 44-year-old centrist spared France and Europe the seismic upheaval of having firebrand populist Marine Le Pen at the helm.

ALSO READ: Emmanuel Macron defeats far-right Le Pen, wins second term

"Congratulations to my friend Emmanuel Macron on being re-elected as the President of France! I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-France Strategic Partnership," Modi tweeted.

