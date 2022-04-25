STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
US approves sale of USD 165 million legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition to Ukraine

The sale came at the request of Ukraine’s government and includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers.

Published: 25th April 2022 09:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2022 09:40 PM   |  A+A-

Ukrainian servicemen climb on a fighting vehicle outside Kyiv, Ukraine. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: The U.S. State Department says it has approved the sale of $165 million in legacy Warsaw Pact ammunition and other non-standard ammunition to Ukraine to help in its defense against Russia.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency approved the potential sale and has provided the legally required notification to Congress. Lawmakers can block weapons sales but are unlikely to do so because of strong support for Ukraine following the Feb. 24 invasion.

“This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a partner country that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe,” the State Department said in announcing the potential sale Monday.

The sale came at the request of Ukraine’s government and includes rounds for mortars, automatic grenade launchers and howitzers.

