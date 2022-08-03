27 Chinese warplanes enter Taiwan's air defence zone after Pelosi's departure

By AFP

TAIPEI: Twenty-seven Chinese warplanes flew into Taiwan's air defence zone on Wednesday, Taipei said, as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made her controversial visit to the self-ruled island that Beijing considers its territory.

"27 PLA aircraft... entered the surrounding area of (Republic of China) on August 3, 2022," the defence ministry said in a tweet.

27 PLA aircraft (J-11*6, J-16*5 and SU-30*16) entered the surrounding area of R.O.C. on August 3, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/m1gW2N4ZL7 pic.twitter.com/Aw71EgmRjj — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C.

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday despite a series of increasingly stark threats from Beijing, which views the island as its territory and had said it would consider the visit a major provocation.

Pelosi, second in line to the presidency, is the highest-profile elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.

