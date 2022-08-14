Home World

'You are next': JK Rowling receives death threat over tweet on Rushdie

The handle which issued the threat has also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant who attacked Rushdie in New York.

Published: 14th August 2022

JK Rowling. (Photo | AP)

After the author of Harry Porter took to Twitter to condemn Salman Rushdie's attack, the writer received death threats from Twitterati.

Condoling the death of "The Satanic Verses" author, JK Rowling wrote, "Horrifying news. Feeling very sick right now. Let him be ok."

In response to the tweet, a user wrote: "Don't worry. You are next." The handle which issued the threat has also praised Hadi Matar, the assailant who attacked Rushdie in New York.

Condemning the act, Rowling tagged Twitter support and her followers to raise the issue. Later, she also thanked her followers for the support. 

Salman Rushdie was taken off the ventilator and able to talk on Saturday, Rushdie’s agent, Andrew Wylie, confirmed a day after he was stabbed as he prepared to give a lecture in upstate New York.

