Home World

Irish rail worker drawing over Rs one crore salary says 'bored' at job, goes to court

The finance manager Dermot Alastair Mills, at Irish Rail in Dublin, says his duties have dramatically reduced after he made a protected disclosure nine years ago.

Published: 04th December 2022 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th December 2022 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

Jobs, unemployment, depression, job loss

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Online Desk

An Irish rail worker who was reportedly paid Rs 1,05,15,593 as salary per year has gone to court against the employer saying he is 'bored' and 'isolated' at his job. 

The finance manager Dermot Alastair Mills, at Irish Rail in Dublin, says his duties have dramatically reduced after he made a protected disclosure nine years ago.

Now, according to Daily Mirror, he claims that he spends most of his time on shift "reading the paper, eating sandwiches and going for a walk".

On December 1, Mills gave evidence in a hearing into his complaint under the Protected Disclosures Act 2014, where he alleged that he has been penalised for speaking out against Irish Rail - a punishment which has since left him with very little work, the report said.

Mills was quoted as saying in the Daily Mirror report, “If I go to the office, I go in for 10 am. I buy two newspapers, the Times and the Independent, and a sandwich. I go into my cubicle, I turn on my computer, I look at emails. There are no emails associated with work, no messages, no communications, no colleague communications.”

He went on to add: "I sit and I read the newspaper and I eat my sandwich. Then about 10.30 am, if there's an email that requires an answer, I answer it. If there's work associated with it, I do that work."

Then he went on to explain that he goes for his lunch at around 11.30 am or 12.30 pm and spends "an hour or two" walking around, before returning to work around 2.30 pm or 3 pm.

Shockingly he then told the hearing: "If there's nothing to be done, I go home."

Irish Rail reportedly admitted before the court that Mills made a disclosure in 2014, but denied penalising the finance manager for the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Irish rail worker Dermot Alastair Mills
India Matters
People attend a mass funeral of civilians killed by the Army in a case of mistaken identity, in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | PTI)
Oting killings: One year on but kin of victims yet to get justice
Students protest at the University of Hyderabad demanding action against the Professor accused of rape.
Hyderabad University Professor held for allegedly molesting student from Thailand
The blast was reported in a house around 11.15 pm on Friday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)
Bengal: Two killed, several injured in blast near venue of TMC's Abhishek Banerjee's rally 
India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu hands over the Padma Bhushan award to Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai.(Photo | PTI)
'India is a part of me': Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp