UNICEF announces cash aid for Afghanistan's poor families

Published: 05th December 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2022 02:43 PM   |  A+A-

UNICEF

For representational purposes (Photo | UNICEF Afghanistan @ Twitter)

By ANI

KABUL: The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced cash aid for 1,00,000 poor families in Afghanistan to help them survive the upcoming winter, as the local population of Afghanistan is in desperate need of help to meet their daily household needs, The Khaama Press a news agency from Afghanistan reported quoting a tweeted video from UNICEF Afghanistan on December 4.

In the tweeted video, from which The Khaama Press quoted, Feruza a mother of five daughters and three sons said she is afraid of the upcoming winter. Her house is in dire need of repairs, she and her children suffer from food shortages and are not able to breastfeed her kid. She also added that she needs firewood, money, coal clothes, rugs and a mattress to survive the upcoming winter which is always a cause of worry for her every winter.

The cash aid being provided to the poor Afghan family is supported by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office UK, Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) and the German Foreign Office, the Khaama Press reported.

The Khaama Press reported quoting the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) report, which said more than 20 million people in Afghanistan are facing food shortages. Another report from the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that more than 34000 malnourished children had been admitted to hospitals across Afghanistan because and 19 million people in Afghanistan face extreme food insecurity.

More than 4.6 million people have received similar cash aid according to a report from The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Previously, India also had provided aid to Afghanistan this year a consignment of humanitarian aid of 2,500 tonnes of wheat from India was donated to Afghanistan's Jalalabad through Pakistan on February 26. The second convoy of India's humanitarian assistance carrying 2,000 MTs of wheat left Attari, Amritsar on March 3 for Jalalabad, Afghanistan.

Moreover, India sent the third consignment of 2,000 metric tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan in 40 trucks via the Attari-Wagah border on March 8.

India also had supplied thirteen batches of medical assistance to Afghanistan previously. The assistance consisted of essential medicines and medical/surgical items like Pediatric Stethoscope, Sphygmomanometers mobile type with pediatric BP cuff, infusion pump, drip chamber set, electrocautery, nylon sutures etc. The same was handed over to authorities of the Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in the Afghanistan capital city of Kabul.

