Smog and poor air quality in Lahore force schools to close three days a week

Pakistan's Punjab government has ordered the closure of schools for three days a week on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

Published: 07th December 2022 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2022 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

LAHORE: Pakistan's Punjab government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools for three days a week following a court order, amidst the worst smog and air quality enveloping the provincial capital. Since winter set in, the air quality in Lahore city has deteriorated substantially.

The Punjab government has ordered the closure of schools for three days a week on the orders of the Lahore High Court.

"In compliance with the directions of Lahore High Court it is notified that owing to prevailing smog conditions, all public & private schools in district Lahore shall remain closed every Friday & Saturday, in addition to the weekly holiday on Sunday till further orders," reads the notification of the Punjab education department.

On Tuesday Lahore High Court Justice Shahid Karim directed the government to notify the closure of schools in Lahore for at least three days a week keeping in view the worst air quality situation.

The court said the government has failed to control smog and directed the Environment Protection Agency to make rules to enhance punishment on the brick kilns and industries for violating the laws and policies.

"Smog has been causing health complications among the citizens, especially children, and senior citizens," the judge observed.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has termed the smog a "calamity" and directed the authorities to adopt an effective plan to reduce the smog. He also asked them to take action against those who set fire to crop residues.

