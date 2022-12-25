Home World

China stands ready to work with India: Chinese Foreign minister Wang Yi

This statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Published: 25th December 2022 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2022 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (Photo | AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: China and India have maintained communication through the diplomatic and military to military channels and both countries are committed to upholding stability in the border areas, said Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi on Sunday.

"We stand ready to work with India in the direction towards steady and sound growth of China-India relations,’’ Wang Yi said while speaking at a symposium on the International Situation and China’s foreign relations in Beijing.

Wang has been elevated to the ruling Communist Party of China’s (CPC) high-power political bureau during the recent party Congress.

Reviewing China's diplomatic work in 2022, Wang said the country has conducted major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in an all-round way, making a new contribution to upholding world peace and promoting common development. 

Wang, along with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, is the Special Representative of the India-China boundary mechanism which has remained dormant in the present set of border standoffs.

In his address, Wang spoke about three important visits which included the meeting of the council of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkand, the G20 Summit in Bali and the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Bangkok.

In his lengthy address on China’s diplomatic work, Wang focused more on China’s troubled ties with the US and burgeoning relations with Russia.

Meanwhile, India-China relations have been strained since April 2020

when China tried to move a large number of its troops to the disputed areas in Easter Ladakh, resulting in a prolonged military standoff.

The two countries have held 17 rounds of talks so far to resolve the standoff.

The 17th round of the India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on December 20 during which the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest, according to a joint press release issued after the talks.

