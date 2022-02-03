STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
15 terrorists, four soldiers killed in attacks on security posts in Pakistan

In Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations while in Noshki they attempted to get into a Frontier Corps post which was promptly responded.

Published: 03rd February 2022

For representational purposes

By PTI

KARACHI: Armed assailants attacked two security forces' camps in Pakistan's restive southwestern Balochistan province, triggering an intense exchange of fire in which at least 15 terrorists and four soldiers were killed, a senior minister said on Thursday, terming it a "great success" against terrorism.

The attacks, claimed later by the banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), took place in Panjgur and Noshki districts on Wednesday.

In Panjgur, the terrorists tried to enter a security forces' camp from two locations while in Noshki they attempted to get into a Frontier Corps (FC) post which was "promptly responded".

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed said in a video message that nine terrorists and four soldiers were killed in Noshki while six terrorists were shot dead in Panjgur.

"The terrorists were repulsed from both places by the Pakistan Army. A few four to five people are surrounded by the army in Panjgur and will be defeated," he said, terming it a "great success" against terrorism.

Prime Minister Imran Khan took to Twitter on Thursday to congratulate the security forces for foiling the terror attacks on their camps in Balochistan.

"We salute our brave security forces who repulsed terrorist attacks against security forces' camps in Panjgur & Naushki, Balochistan.

The nation stands united behind our security forces who continue to give great sacrifices to protect us,” he wrote.

Earlier in a statement, the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said: "both attacks were successfully repulsed, inflicting heavy casualties on terrorists”.

A Frontier Corps spokesperson also confirmed that two blasts had taken place near the camps in Panjgur and Noshki which were followed by intense firing.

The BLA claimed responsibility for the attacks in a statement.

The separatist outfit has recently stepped up attacks on security forces and installations.

The attacks on Wednesday were the latest in a string of such assaults in Balochistan and come a week after ten soldiers were killed in a terrorist attack on a security forces' checkpost in the province's Kech district.

Three Levies Force personnel and a Bugti tribal leader were killed and eight others injured on January 28 in bomb blasts in the Sui area of Dera Bugti.

On January 30, at least 17 people, including two policemen, were injured in a grenade attack in Dera Allahyar town of Jaffarabad district.

Balochistan is the largest province of Pakistan in terms of landmass.

It is also home to the multi-billion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor project.

