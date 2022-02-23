India, France working together to uphold international law: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

By ANI

PARIS: India and France are working together to uphold international law, said External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar and emphasised that the two nations were seeking to deepen their partnership.

Speaking at the French Institute of International Relations on 'How India sees France', the minister said there is a clear need to intensify the conversation between and with the strategic communities in both countries."

He made these remarks in Paris on Tuesday, a day after holding a bilateral meeting with French Foreign Minister Le Drian, Defence Minister Parly. Jaishankar said that these engagements captured the strategic priorities that provide a compelling framework for a "truly unique" partnership between India and France.

Amid the geopolitical, geo-economic and technological changes, the minister said all nations are reappraising priorities, strategies, relationships and even strategic geography in response to these developments.

The External Affairs Minister said India has regarded France as a global power for a variety of reasons. "Obviously, one of them is a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. But in addition, France had a footprint and an influence in far corners of the world and weighed in on key global issues," he added.

What was noteworthy, Jaishankar said was that despite being a member of an alliance, France has never hesitated to voice its own positions. "In the UN Security Council and other international forums, France has been reliable, strong and a consistent partner of India. Our synergies have enabled us, for example, to be more effective in mobilising UN action against terrorism and terrorist groups."

Highlighting the contemporary drivers of this partnership, Jaishankar said, "One is the future of the Indo Pacific region, where the centre of gravity of global opportunities and challenges increasingly lie. Developments there and ensuing regional order will have a direct impact across the world, including here in Europe. What is at stake is the credibility of a rules-based order and the efficacy of the international system."

Noting that India-Partnership has multiple objectives, Jaishankar said bilateral ties "aims to ensure that we can safeguard our interests, including the security of the sea lanes, freedom of navigation and the protection of the marine commons".

"We also work together, and with others with stakes in the region, to uphold international law and support the organic evolution of a rules-based regional architecture," he added.