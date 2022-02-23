STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Multipolar world requires similar economic order: External Affairs minister S Jaishankar

He further argued that India would like to see France, a major power with a global outlook and an independent mindset, central to multipolarity and rebalancing of the global economic order.

Published: 23rd February 2022 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2022 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | AP)

By ANI

PARIS: Citing risks associated with the concentration of global supply chains in a few countries, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar emphasized the need for a "multipolar" economic order on Tuesday. Jaishankar is on three days visit to France to attend the European Union (EU) Ministerial Forum for Cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

While addressing the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) in Paris on the theme of 'How India sees France', Jaishankar said, "A multipolar world order requires a multipolar economic order. The pandemic has laid bare the concentration risk in international trade. Supply chains have become tools of political coercion. The prospects of technology de-coupling look real, even if they are in limited sectors."

He further argued that India would like to see France, a major power with a global outlook and an independent mindset, central to multipolarity and rebalancing of the global economic order, and also extremely responsive to India's concerns and priorities.

Highlighting the shared beliefs between the two countries in democracy and universal human values, he said, "Our interests are best served in a multipolar order."

Commenting on the contemporary and emerging challenges in the world, Jaishankar remarked that as the two countries "have now entered an era of turbulence the partnership now has greater salience in international relations".

On February 20, Jaishankar held talks with his French counterpart Jean-Yves Le Drian in Paris and exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) and the evolving situation in Ukraine.

Last year, the EU adopted its Indo pacific strategy intending to increase engagement in the region. Through the policy, the bloc wishes to deepen its engagement with partners in the Indo-Pacific to respond to emerging dynamics that are affecting regional stability.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Jaishankar European Union EU Ministerial Forum External Affairs Ministry
India Matters
Dematerialised ‘Yogi’ materialises in ‘holy’ Seychelles
Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik (Photo | PTI)
ED raids NCP minister Nawab Malik residence, takes him for questioning
An old photograph of a younger Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba Gandhi | Express
'Mahatma Gandhi opposed veil, but would’ve supported girls’ choice on hijab'
For representational purposes
Bengaluru: Covid+ woman delivers 500-gm premature baby; mom, child back home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp