Boris Johnson faces piling pressure as two more ministers quit cabinet

Will Quince, minister for children and families and junior transport minister Laura Trott were the ministers who resigned following Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.

Published: 06th July 2022 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2022 03:01 PM   |  A+A-

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: Two more ministers resigned from the UK government on Wednesday, piling further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson following the departure of his health and finance ministers.

Will Quince, minister for children and families, said he had "no choice but to tender my resignation" while junior transport minister Laura Trott said she was quitting over a loss of "trust" in the government.

Comments

