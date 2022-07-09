STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Undeniable' flaws in security for Shinzo Abe: Local police

Abe was shot shortly before noon while campaigning in the western region of Nara ahead of weekend upper house elections.

Published: 09th July 2022 04:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2022 04:04 PM   |  A+A-

Tetsuya Yamagami

Tetsuya Yamagami (holding a weapon), the assassin of ex-PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

TOKYO: There were "undeniable" flaws in security for former prime minister Shinzo Abe, the head of police in the area where the leader was assassinated admitted on Saturday, pledging an investigation.

"I believe it is undeniable that there were problems with the guarding and safety measures for former prime minister Abe," Tomoaki Onizuka, head of the Nara prefectural police, told reporters, pledging to "fully grasp the problems and take appropriate action".

The murder of the 67-year-old, who had been Japan's longest-serving leader, stunned the nation and prompted an international outpouring of grief and condemnation.

Japanese police on Friday named the suspected killer of former prime minister Shinzo Abe as unemployed 41-year-old Tetsuya Yamagami, who told officers he had used a handmade gun.

Tetsuya Yamagami, has also said he had a grudge against a "specific organisation" -- possibly the religious group -- that he believed was linked to Abe, Kyodo News reported on Friday, quoting the police.

Japanese media reported that a wake would be held Monday evening and a funeral on Tuesday for Abe's close family and associates.

On Friday night and Saturday morning, a steady stream of mourners came to lay flowers and pray for Abe, who had been Japan's longest-serving prime minister.

