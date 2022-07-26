PM Modi congratulates new President Wickremesinghe; bats for stability, economic recovery

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent a congratulatory letter to Sri Lanka's new President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

"You have assumed the high office at a crucial time for Sri Lanka. I hope your tenure will nurture economic stabilisation as well as fulfil the aspirations of all citizens of Sri Lanka,’’ Modi said in his letter.

"As a close friend and neighbour of Lanka, India will continue to be supportive of the quest of the people of Sri Lanka for stability and economic recovery, through established democratic means, institutions and constitutional framework,’’ the letter stated. He also said that he would look forward to working closely with Wickremesinghe for the mutual benefit of our people and further strengthening the age-old, close and friendly relations between the two nations.

OPINION | Sri Lanka: A difficult road to recovery

Meanwhile, India’s high commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay on Tuesday handed over humanitarian aid worth more than $9.4 million (Sri Lankan Rupees ₹3.4 billion), donated by the government of Tamil Nadu and met Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena as part of the Indian outreach towards the new leadership in Colombo.

During his courtesy meeting with Gunawardena, Baglay conveyed the greetings from the leadership, government and people of India, and thanked the premier for his guidance in various capacities to strengthen long-standing and close bilateral relations in all areas of engagement.

Baglay also thanked Gunawardena for his appreciation for India's "unprecedented support to the people of Sri Lanka", the Indian High Commission tweeted.

Baglay also thanked Gunawardena for his appreciation for India’s "unprecedented support to the people of Sri Lanka", the Indian High Commission tweeted.

India has provided aid worth $3.8 billion since the start of this year to help Sri Lanka cope with its worst economic crisis since its independence in 1948.

