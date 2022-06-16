STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pak goods transporters halt operations, threaten stir as petrol price hiked for third time

Karachi Goods Transport Association said that an unprecedented hike in fuel prices and inflation is unacceptable a nationwide strike and the transport fees will be mulled over.

Published: 16th June 2022 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2022 07:07 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol price hike, Petrol pump, Petrol price

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

ISLAMABAD: After Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government increased the prices of petrol in Pakistan for the third time, goods transporters suspended their operations at Karachi ports and have even threatened to go on for late-night strike.

Rana Aslam, the head of the Karachi Goods Transport Association said that an unprecedented hike in fuel prices and inflation is unacceptable for them. "We have suspended our operations at the ports and summoned a meeting to chalk out a future strategy against the hike in fuel prices," he said as quoted by ARY News.

Aslam said that a nationwide strike and the transport fees will be mulled over during the meeting. He further added that they had no other option but to shut down their operations.

Pakistan Muslim League-N-led coalition government on June 15 has again hiked the petrol price by Rs 24 per litre, reported ARY News.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear more subsidies anymore.

He said that the new prices will come into effect from midnight on June 15.

Ismail criticised the previous government's policies that, according to him, "deteriorated the country's economy."

Ismail said the incumbent government was bearing the brunt of that, adding that currently, Pakistan, on every litre, was bearing a loss of Rs 24.3 on petrol, Rs 59.16 diesel, Rs 39.49 kerosene oil, and Rs 39.16 on light diesel oil.

Meanwhile, the prices of high-speed diesel (HSD), petrol, kerosene and light diesel oil (LDO) have gone up by a massive 83 per cent, 56 per cent, 73 per cent and 68.4 per cent respectively, since May 26, Dawn newspaper reported.

The IMF wants Pakistan to take strict measures to control its fiscal deficit in the face of a balance-of-payments crisis. Pakistan Finance Minister Miftah Ismail had alleged that the Imran Khan-led government did not tell the people about these agreements. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel hike Economic Crisis pakistan national strike Karachi
India Matters
Youngsters sit on railway tracks to protest against the 'Agnipath' scheme, in Buxar. (Photo| PTI)
Protest over centre's Agnipath scheme spreads to other parts of Bihar
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
After 111 days, single-day Covid count in India crosses 12,000 mark
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TDP-led Andhra Pradesh government used Pegasus spyware for election benefit: Probe panel
SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh (File photo | AFP)
Current jet fuel prices not sustainable; have to increase fare by 10-15 per cent: Ajay Singh of SpiceJet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp