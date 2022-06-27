STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin man gunned down while sitting in parked vehicle in New York: Police

Although police said the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

Published: 27th June 2022 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2022 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 31-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead while sitting in a parked SUV down the street from his home in New York, according to media reports, days after an Indian national was killed after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in Maryland.

Satnam Singh was found sitting in the car at around 3:46 pm on Saturday in the South Ozone Park section of Queens with gunshot wounds in his neck and torso, the New York Post newspaper reported quoting New York Police Department as saying.

Singh was sitting in the black Jeep Wrangler Sahara borrowed from a friend when a gunman approached and started shooting, New York Daily News reported. Singh was rushed from the scene to Jamaica Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Although police said the gunman approached Singh on foot, neighbours said the shots came from a silver-coloured sedan with a black trunk as it passed the Jeep.

"(Singh) was walking up 129th St. going to the car and the other car with the perp in it came up,” said neighbour Joan Cappellani. “[It] made a U-turn, came back and then ‘Pow! Pow! Pow!' and then went down 129th St," she said.

The shooting was caught on her home's security cameras, which NYPD personnel are reviewing, she said. Detectives were trying to determine if the gunman was aiming at Singh or was hoping to kill the SUV's owner and was unaware who was inside.

No arrests have been made. This comes days after Indian national Sai Charan from Telangana was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside his SUV in Baltimore, Maryland. The 25-year-old was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead on June 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
New York Shooting
India Matters
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde interacts with supporting MLAs at a hotel, in Guwahati. (Photo | PTI)
BJP pulling strings in Maharashtra, claims Sena on Y-plus security to rebel MLAs
Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha (Photo | File)
Yashwant Sinha files nomination for presidential election
A health worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 test, at state transport bus stand in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
‘Female Covid patients at higher risk of mortality’
Actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. (Photo | Alia Bhatt Instagram)
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce pregnancy with special post

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp