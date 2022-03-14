STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan left with only five days of diesel stocks: Report

Pakistani banks had also put oil firms in high-risk categories and refused to grant loans, the report said. The OCAC has urged Pakistani Central Bank governor's intervention on this issue.

Published: 14th March 2022 10:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2022 10:59 PM   |  A+A-

Diesel, Petrol, Fuel

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is staring at a potential shortage of diesel as the country is left with only five days of diesel stocks after oil prices in the international market spiralled to USD 112 per barrel following Russia's military offensive in Ukraine last month, according to a media report on Monday.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, distillate fuel oil inventories in the US fell by 21 per cent to 30 million barrels that were below the pre-pandemic five-year seasonal average and at the lowest level since 2005.

The stock in Europe also fell by 8 per cent to 35 million barrels -- below the pre-pandemic five-year average at the lowest level since 2008.

The Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), a body of oil industry, had warned the Pakistan government about such a scenario due to the paucity of diesel stocks globally, the Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Pakistani banks had also put oil firms in high-risk categories and refused to grant loans, the report said. The OCAC has urged Pakistani Central Bank governor's intervention on this issue.

The Pakistan State Oil (PSO) -- the state-run oil marketing company -- has informed the energy ministry (petroleum division) about the situation in a letter sent to the director general oil, the report said.

The company pointed out that oil marketing companies (OMCs) had defaulted in oil imports, especially high-speed diesel (HSD), from December to March because of the Russia-Ukraine war, it said The PSO said it had resulted in a shortfall of 205,000 metric tonnes of diesel imports from January to March 2022, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
OCAC Diesel Oil Russia Ukraine Oil prices
India Matters
The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)
UP too makes 'The Kashmir Files' tax-free as political slugfest starts over film
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | Express)
Everyone has to follow HC's order: Karnataka CM Bommai on court ruling
Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)
Game of Thrones in Manipur as BJP's national leadership to decide on next CM
Sumayya with her students in HMS AUP School at Thurakkal in Malappuram.
Kerala teacher lets students sing ‘Srivalli’ while taking notes, video goes viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp