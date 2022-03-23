Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russians suspected of spying 

By PTI

WARSAW: Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday.

Poland's Internal Security Agency said it was asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently expel the Russians, who were described as a danger to Poland's security.

"Due to Russia's policy towards the Republic of Poland and its allies, as well as taking into account Russian aggression against Ukraine, the head of the agency requests the expulsion of the indicated persons from the territory of the Republic of Poland," said Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman.

The agency also said that it detained a Polish citizen on suspicions of espionage for the Russian secret services.

The suspect worked in Warsaw's registry office and had access to city archives.

"Given the nature of documents kept by those units, the activity of the suspect posed a threat to both internal and external security of Poland," the agency said in a statement.