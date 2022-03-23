STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Poland seeks expulsion of 45 Russians suspected of spying 

Poland's Internal Security Agency said it was asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently expel the Russians, who were described as a danger to Poland's security.

Published: 23rd March 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Poland flag used for representational purpose.

By PTI

WARSAW: Poland has identified 45 Russian intelligence officers using diplomatic status as cover to stay in the country and authorities are seeking to expel them, officials said Wednesday.

Poland's Internal Security Agency said it was asking the Foreign Ministry to urgently expel the Russians, who were described as a danger to Poland's security.

"Due to Russia's policy towards the Republic of Poland and its allies, as well as taking into account Russian aggression against Ukraine, the head of the agency requests the expulsion of the indicated persons from the territory of the Republic of Poland," said Stanislaw Zaryn, the state security spokesman.

The agency also said that it detained a Polish citizen on suspicions of espionage for the Russian secret services.

The suspect worked in Warsaw's registry office and had access to city archives.

"Given the nature of documents kept by those units, the activity of the suspect posed a threat to both internal and external security of Poland," the agency said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Poland Russian intelligence Spy
India Matters
Madras High Court (File photo)
God alone is VIP: Madras HC on misuse of temple entry pass
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (R) passed on the captaincy baton to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. (File photo| AFP)
IPL 2022: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, hands over reins to Ravindra Jadeja
Supreme Court (File Photo)
A Kashmiri Pandits group moves SC seeking probe into 1990 killings
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (File photo | PTI)
In first cabinet meeting, Uttarakhand CM approves committee to implement uniform civil code

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp