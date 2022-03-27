India-Maldives partnership is a real force of stability in the Indian Ocean Region: Jaishankar

Yeshi Seli By

MALE: External Affairs Minister, Dr S Jaishankar, said that the partnership between India and Maldives is of great consequence and a real force of stability and prosperity for the Indian Ocean region.

He inaugurated the National College for Policing and Law Enforcement (NCPLE) in the Maldives’ Addu city – which happens to be one of India’s largest grant-funded projects in the island nation. Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih also attended the inauguration.

The Maldives Police's new training centre will serve to strengthen the traditions of exchanges and training between the Police forces of Maldives and India.

“India and Maldives share a deep and abiding friendship. Today, our relationship is so full of promises and possibilities for our youth and for our future generations. It is also a partnership of great consequence and a real force of stability and prosperity for the Indian Ocean Region,” he said.

"An honour to be received by President @ibusolih of Maldives. Conveyed the personal greetings and good wishes of PM @narendramodi. Discussed the special partnership between our two countries that has produced so many substantive outcomes during his tenure," he tweeted.

Congratulate Government & people of Maldives on successful completion of NCPLE-a shining symbol of #IndiaMaldives growing cooperation. pic.twitter.com/oBKDVOC61d — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2022

Jaishankar also had a "fruitful meeting" with Maldives Home Minister Imran Abdulla.

"A fruitful meeting with @shimranAb, Home Minister of Maldives. Discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for #IndiaMaldives special partnership" he tweeted.

Discussed capacity building and training cooperation in law enforcement. Appreciate his strong support for #IndiaMaldives special partnership. pic.twitter.com/230conSUuX — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2022

Jaishankar said he was privileged to join President Solih in the inauguration of the National College of Police and Law Enforcement (NCPLE), which underlines India's strong support for law enforcement.

The NCPLE is an apex grant project for the Government of India. “We hope that the NCPLE will soon grow into an iconic institution that churns out the best brains and bodies to face the challenges that confront any modern police force,” Jaishankar said, adding that India has increased the number of training slots for the Maldives at its police academy to 8.

“We hope that the fraternal bonds developed over many years between our two institutions will empower NCPLE to become a regional centre of excellence in law enforcement in the coming years,” he said.

The Maldives is one of India’s key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Noting that defence cooperation is another key pillar of the India-Maldives partnership, Jaishankar said that he would be formally handing over to the Chief of Defence Forces, the Coastal Radar System, which comprises ten radar stations.

"Ground-breaking of the Addu roads project, similarly emphasizes our development partnership. Also signed an agreement for Addu reclamation and shore protection. Handing over of coastal radar system strengthens the security of Maldives," he said in another tweet.

"Opening of the Drug Detoxification and Rehabilitation Centre reflects our P2P connect. The new eco-tourism zone is a statement of our shared environmental commitment. A good day for #IndiaMaldives development cooperation," the minister tweeted.

Jaishankar also laid a wreath at Addu Atoll Memorial.

"From the pages of history, a visit to Gan. Paid my homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial," he tweeted.

Paid my homage to the Indian soldiers commemorated at the Addu Atoll Memorial.#IndiaMaldives pic.twitter.com/7c5rvQxRX9 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 27, 2022

On Saturday, Jaishankar said the "time-tested" relationship between India and the Maldives is a "force for stability" in the region and the shared responsibility of the two countries is to nurture and strengthen it.

Jaishankar held wide-ranging discussions with his Maldivian counterpart on the bilateral partnership and the two leaders took stock of ongoing projects and initiatives across a very wide range of sectors.

The two ministers also had a discussion on regional security and maritime safety issues.

India and the Maldives also agreed to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccine certificates issued by each other, a move that will facilitate easier travel between the two countries and give a boost to the tourism sector.

(With inputs from PTI)