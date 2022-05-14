STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Coast-to-coast rallies in support of abortion rights

More than 380 events were planned from Maine to Hawaii, with the largest gatherings in big cities like Los Angeles, Chicago and New York City, organisers said.

Published: 14th May 2022 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Anti-scaling fencing blocks off the Supreme Court, May 10, 2022, in Washington.

Anti-scaling fencing blocks off the Supreme Court, May 10, 2022, in Washington. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Demonstrators facing down a Supreme Court decision that could overturn women’s right to an abortion planned rallies from coast to coast on Saturday to express their outrage – and to mobilise for the fight ahead.

In Washington, DC, activists planned to gather at the Washington Monument before marching to the US Supreme Court, which is now surrounded by a security fence.

Tens of thousands of people were expected at the "Bans off our Bodies" events, providing an outlet for anger and frustration for abortion rights activists after a leaked draft Supreme Court ruling suggested Roe v. Wade will be overturned."

“If it’s a fight they want, it’s a fight they’ll get,” said Rachel Carmona, executive director of the Women’s March.

Polls show that most Americans want to preserve access to abortion — at least in the earlier stages of pregnancy — but the Supreme Court appeared to be poised to let the states have the final say.

If that happens, roughly half of the states, mostly in the South and Midwest, are expected to quickly ban abortion.

The upcoming ruling stands to energize voters, potentially shaping the upcoming midterm elections.

Saturday's rallies were being held three days after the US Senate failed to muster enough votes to codify Roe v. Wade. Sponsors included the Women’s March, Move On, Planned Parenthood, UltraViolet, MoveOn, SEIU and other organisations.

Carmona said the fight will continue at polling places, demonstrations and other venues “until we have a full restoration of our rights.”

"It’s no exaggeration to say that for the women of this country, this will be a summer of rage,” she said.

