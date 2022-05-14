STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shootings at Asian-run businesses in Koreatown maybe hate crime: Dallas police

Chief Eddie Garcia had previously said police didn't have any indication the shooting Wednesday at Hair World Salon was motivated by hate, but then he said that changed as of Friday afternoon.

Published: 14th May 2022 01:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2022 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Police searched Thursday for a man who opened fire inside the hair salon in Dallas' Koreatown area, wounding three people. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

DALLAS:  Dallas' police chief has said that a shooting that injured three women in a hair salon in the city's Koreatown might have been a hate crime as he announced that it could be connected to two other shootings at Asian-run businesses.

Authorities are still searching for a man dressed all in black who opened fire at the salon, then drove off in a maroon minivan.

Garcia said that investigators found that a similar vehicle was reported to be involved in two other recent shootings, including an April 2 drive-by at the shopping centre where the salon is located. No one was injured in either of those shootings.

"We are turning to every resident of the city of Dallas to keep an eye out and safeguard our city," Garcia said. "Hate has no place here. We need to get this person in custody," Garcia said.

He said the vehicle was also linked to a drive-by shooting on Tuesday at Asian-run businesses about 40 kilometres southeast of the shopping centre where Wednesday's shooting happened.

Garcia said police would be increasing patrols, and they were reaching out to other police departments in North Texas to see if there have been any similar incidents in their area. He said Dallas police have also reached out to the FBI to let them know of the possible connection.

The three women who were shot at the salon were taken to a hospital with injuries that weren't life-threatening. The daughter of one of the injured women said her mother told her that the man, whom she didn't recognize, calmly walked in, opened fire and left.

