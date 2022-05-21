STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan court extends pre-arrest bail of PM Shehbaz Sharif, son in money laundering case

Shehbaz said the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) had conducted an investigation into money laundering allegations but could not find even one rupee of corruption.

Published: 21st May 2022 05:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan's new prime minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By PTI

LAHORE: A Pakistani court here on Saturday extended pre-arrest bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son and Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz till May 28, while it issued an arrest warrant for his other son Shehbaz Suleman in the Rs 14 billion money laundering case.

Shehbaz appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) special court in Lahore for the first time since he assumed the charge of the top office.

In the previous two hearings, he had sought exemption from appearance.

"Presiding Judge of the Special Court Ijaz Awan turned down the request of Shehbaz and Hamza's counsel for confirming their bails. However, he extended their pre-arrest bail till next hearing on May 28," a court official told PTI.

The judge allowed Shehbaz to speak on his case.

Shehbaz said the UK's National Crime Agency (NCA) had conducted an investigation into money laundering allegations against him and his family members for two years but could not find even one rupee of corruption.

"All the cases against me are political," he said and added that he had served as the chief minister for 10 years in Punjab province but had never taken salary.

"My salary would be Rs10 million but I did not take it. I also went on official tours using my own money. I saved the nation billions of rupees in development projects," he said.

The prime minister further said the cases against him are part of a witch-hunt by the previous government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan Shehbaz and his sons – Hamza and Suleman – were booked by the FIA in November 2020 under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Anti Money Laundering Act.

Suleman has been in the UK for the last three years, evading arrest.

The FIA investigation has detected 28 benami accounts, allegedly of the Shehbaz family, through which an amount to the tune of Rs 14 billion was laundered from 2008 until 2018.

The FIA examined the money trail of 17,000 credit transactions and the amount was kept in “hidden accounts” and allegedly given to Shehbaz in his personal capacity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shehbaz Sharif Hamza Shehbaz Shehbaz Suleman FIA
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp