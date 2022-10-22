Home World

China's Communist Party enshrines opposition to Taiwan independence in constitution

The meeting was presided over by Xi, who is expected to be endorsed for an unprecedented third term on Sunday. China's Communist Party endorses Xi's 'core position' resolution.

Published: 22nd October 2022 11:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party in Beijing. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: The key Congress of China's ruling Communist Party concluded its week-long session on Saturday after electing the party's Central Committee and passing several key resolutions, including an amendment to its Constitution to grant more powers to President Xi Jinping.

China's Communist Party enshrined its opposition to Taiwanese independence in its constitution on Saturday, according to a resolution released at the end of its twice-a-decade congress.

"(The Congress) agrees to include in the Party Constitution statements on... resolutely opposing and deterring separatists seeking 'Taiwan independence'," the resolution said.

The meeting was presided over by Xi, who is expected to be endorsed for an unprecedented third term on Sunday. It elected the Central Committee comprising over 370 senior leaders.

The Central Committee, a powerful body comprising top leaders, will meet on Sunday to elect the Political Bureau which will elect the powerful Standing Committee of about seven members. The Standing Committee in turn will elect the General-Secretary as per the party's procedure.

Xi, 69, who remained the General Secretary of the party since 2012, is expected to be part of the new Standing Committee which will endorse a third five-year term to him.

Xi, who is completing a 10-year tenure this year, will be the first Chinese leader after party founder Mao Zedong to continue in power, ending three decades of rule followed by his predecessors to retire after two five-year tenures.

Delegates attend the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of China's ruling Communist Party. (Photo | AP)

Observers say the new tenure will put him on course to continue in power for life-like Mao.

After the end of the new election process, Xi along with the new Standing Committee members will appear before the media on Sunday.

A large number of Beijing-based journalists have already been put in a closed-covid-loop system for the past four days to cover the media appearance of the new leaders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
congress China Communist Party Xi Jinping Mao Zedong
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp