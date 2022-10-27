Home World

King Charles plans to sideline Harry, Andrew as royal stand-ins: reports

According to British media, Charles is expected to amend the "Regency Act" to add his brother Edward and sister Anne. Buckingham Palace has not commented officially.

Published: 27th October 2022 05:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2022 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's King Charles III

Britain's King Charles III. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: British King Charles III on Thursday was reportedly planning to extend the pool of royals allowed to act for him in his absence, effectively sidelining non-working royals Prince Harry and the Duke of York.

Charles is expected to amend the "Regency Act" to add his brother Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, The Daily Telegraph and the BBC reported, quoting sources.

The Telegraph reported the amendments could go before parliament "within weeks", quoting "royal insiders" as saying it was a "logical step".

Buckingham Palace has not commented officially.

Currently the list of royals who can temporarily take over on the 73-year-old monarch's behalf if he is away or ill only includes Charles's wife Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William, Harry, Andrew and his daughter Beatrice, who is not even a working royal.

A longer list would allow the Palace to bypass Harry, who has quit as a working royal and lives in the US, and Andrew, who has retired from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sex with a minor, without directly excluding them.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that amendments "to create more stand-ins for the King is now a priority, sources have confirmed".

He said this would mean "the King never has to ask non-working royals such as Harry, Andrew or Beatrice to stand in for him".

The role includes signing documents and receiving ambassadors, the BBC said.

The regency issue was raised in the House of Lords Monday, with Labour peer Stephen Benn questioning the current situation where Andrew and Harry can exercise these powers.

"Is it not time for the government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?" Benn asked.

Senior Tory peer Nicholas True appeared to confirm such discussion, saying that the government "will always consider what arrangements are needed to ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements".

He added that "in the past, we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place".

Queen Elizabeth II suffered ill health during the last year of her life.

She asked Charles to deputise for her at events such as the opening of parliament, showing that the legislation is "still very relevant", Benn said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Great Britain King Charles Royal Family Prince Harry Prince Andrew
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp