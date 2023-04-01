Home World

Man empties yogurt bucket on heads of mother, daughter in Iran for not wearing hijab  

The shocking video shows a man in the northeastern city of Shandiz assaulting the mother and daughter for not wearing the mandatory hijab.

Published: 01st April 2023 11:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 11:10 PM   |  A+A-

A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran’s general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

A woman shouts slogans next to an Iranian flag during a protest against the death of Iranian Mahsa Amini, outside Iran’s general consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Sept. 21, 2022. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Even as the Iranian regime remained poised to crack the whip on women appearing in public unveiled, the supporters of the regime seem to be taking the law into their own hands to take on the rebelling women. 

For instance, in a bizarre incident, a man emptied a yogurt bucket onto the heads of two uncovered women in the Islamic nation causing outrage.

The shocking video shows a man in the north eastern city of Shandiz assaulting the mother and daughter for not wearing the mandatory hijab, according to the Persian language news channel, Iran International.

Several men responded and threw the aggressor out of the store after a scuffle broke out, the report added.

It comes in the wake of calls by the regime for the public to take matters into their own hands to quash the new wave of women abandoning the Islamic headscarf around the country, the report said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Iran women headscarf
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
Gujarat's move to cancel excess NFSA ration cards set to rob 5 lakh tribals  of right to food
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Karnataka polls: Parties using food aggregators, kids to reach freebies?
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi takes 'April Fool' dig at Congress, says some people have given 'supari' to malign him
A day after students at Kalakshetra protested against teaching staff for alleged sexual harassment, Chennai Police conducted an investigation on March 31, 2023. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment case: Assistant professor Hari Padman booked after CM's assurance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp