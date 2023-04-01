Man empties yogurt bucket on heads of mother, daughter in Iran for not wearing hijab  

By Online Desk

Even as the Iranian regime remained poised to crack the whip on women appearing in public unveiled, the supporters of the regime seem to be taking the law into their own hands to take on the rebelling women.

For instance, in a bizarre incident, a man emptied a yogurt bucket onto the heads of two uncovered women in the Islamic nation causing outrage.

As regime supporters take the law into their own hands to combat the hijab rebellion, a man emptying a yogurt bucket onto the heads of two uncovered women has caused outrage in Iran.https://t.co/5MJPeOL9vh https://t.co/yR4m5IMNjd — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) April 1, 2023

The shocking video shows a man in the north eastern city of Shandiz assaulting the mother and daughter for not wearing the mandatory hijab, according to the Persian language news channel, Iran International.

Several men responded and threw the aggressor out of the store after a scuffle broke out, the report added.

It comes in the wake of calls by the regime for the public to take matters into their own hands to quash the new wave of women abandoning the Islamic headscarf around the country, the report said.

