China backs Putin's new foreign policy; says ready to boost ties with Russia, India

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the new Foreign Policy Concept Friday last, which said strengthening and deepening relations with China and India is a diplomatic priority for Russia.

Published: 03rd April 2023

By PTI

BEIJING: China responded positively on Monday to Russia's new foreign policy concept, saying Beijing, Moscow and New Delhi are emerging "major powers" with "notable influence" and it was ready to boost ties with them and send a "positive signal" to the world in view of the complex changes.

Russia will focus on strengthening its strategic partnership and trade ties with India in Eurasia and ensure their resistance to "destructive actions" of unfriendly states and their alliances, according to an updated foreign policy doctrine approved by Putin.

The ties between India and Russia remained strong notwithstanding Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

India's import of Russian crude oil has gone up significantly in the last few months despite increasing disquiet over it in many Western countries.

Asked for China's reaction to Russia's new Foreign Policy Concept, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a media briefing here that "China, Russia and India are all major emerging major countries with notable influence".

"As the international and regional landscape is facing profound and complex changes, we are ready to strengthen communication with the international community including Russia and India and send a positive signal to the world about defending true multilateralism and jointly responding to global challenges," she said.

She especially highlighted Beijing's special strategic relationship with Moscow.

"China and Russia are dedicated to growing a new type of major-country relations featuring mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation. The bilateral relationship does not target and is not affected by any third party," she said.

"Last month, President Xi Jinping paid a successful state visit to Russia. The two heads of state drew a blueprint for the future course of China-Russia relations. The two sides are comprehensively following through on the important common understandings between the two leaders," she said.

"We are fully confident about the future of China-Russia relations," she added.

