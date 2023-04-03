Home World

Indian-American man arrested for fire-bombing Wisconsin building

The US Justice Department said Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, a 29-year-old resident of Madison was given away by DNA he had left on an unfinished burrito.

Published: 03rd April 2023 03:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 03:55 PM   |  A+A-

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury.

By IANS

WASHINGTON: An Indian-descent man has been arrested for alleged involvement in the fire-bombing of an office building in the US' Wisconsin state last May.

Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury, a 29-year-old resident of Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested at Boston's international airport on Tuesday, according to court papers.

He is charged with one count of attempting to cause damage by means of fire or an explosive. If convicted, he faces between 5 and 20 years in prison.

It's a rare occurrence for the Indian American community, which is considered a model minority in the US, with the highest levels of education and mean household income. There have been few, if any at all, instances of their involvement in a crime or activism-related criminal offences.

Law enforcement officials had found a slogan painted on a wall at the fire-bombing site, which could point to Roychowdhury's motivation: "If abortions aren't safe then you aren't either" and, on another wall, a large letter "A" with a circle around it and the number "1312" (which is a numerical rendition of the acronym ACAB - "All Cops Are B**tards)", a slogan used by protestors around the world and increasingly by extreme-left activists in the US in response to police killings).

The US Justice Department said Roychowdhury was given away by DNA he had left on an unfinished burrito (a Mexican cuisine roll), which, after a laboratory test, matched DNA he had left on a lighter that was found by law enforcement personnel at the site of the fire-bombing.

"According to the complaint, Mr. Roychowdhury used an incendiary device in violation of federal law in connection with his efforts to terrorize and intimidate a private organization," said Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department's National Security Division.

The Justice Department said on on May 8, 2022, law enforcement responded to a fire call at an office building in Madison, Wisconsin. Officials found two mason jars at the fire site -- one with a missing screw-top lid and the other with the lid, with a piece of cloth tucked into it; it was also half-filled with a clear liquid, which could have been used as an accelerant. They also found a lighter that could have been used to set off the fire bombs.

By March 2023, investigators had come to zero in on Roychowdhury as a suspect. Local police officers in Boston picked up a leftover burrito he had thrown into a trash bin, along with related items. A lab test found a DNA match on the leftovers and the lighter.

Roychowdhury was arrested at the Boston Logan International Airport with a one-way ticket to Guatemala City.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian-origin Hridindu Sankar Roychowdhury Wisconsin fire bombing Wisconsin office
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp