Average temperatures in Japan hit record high in March

Published: 04th April 2023 03:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 03:13 PM   |  A+A-

By IANS

TOKYO: Japanese weather officials said most regions in the country logged record-high average temperatures for March this year.

According to the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA), average temperatures in checkpoints from northern to western parts of the country were higher than the norm by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius, making this March the warmest since record-keeping began in 1946, reports Xinhua news agency.

The figures were higher in 114 checkpoints out of 153 across the country.

By region, the average temperatures in northern and eastern Japan were up 3.4 degrees, a record high, while in western Japan, the rise of 2.6 degrees tied the record of March 2021.

The average temperatures in the northern cities of Sapporo and Sendai in March were 3.8 degrees higher than the norm, while the figures in central Tokyo and Nagoya were 3.5 degrees higher, and in Osaka 3.1 degrees, and Fukuoka 2.8 degrees.

The JMA said temperatures in the April-to-June quarter are expected to be high mainly in northern Japan, calling on the public to watch out for avalanches in snowy areas as the warm weather will melt the snow.

