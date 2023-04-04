Fire guts clothing market in Bangladesh, eight injured

By PTI

DHAKA: A massive fire partly destroyed one of the biggest clothing markets here in the Bangladesh capital on Tuesday, injuring eight people, including two fire personnel.

The fire broke out at the Bangabazar market around 6:10 am and was brought under control after over six hours of efforts at 12:36 pm, Shahjahan Shikder, officer-in-charge of the media wing of Fire Service and Civil Defence said.

However, the fire was seen spreading to neighbouring buildings as a result of strong winds. Flames could still be observed in various locations.

Bangladesh Air Force helicopters sprayed water over the burning market, the bdnews24.com portal reported.

At least eight people, including two members of the Fire Service and Civil Defence, were injured while working to control the massive fire, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

According to Rafi Al Faruk, duty officer of the Fire Service and Civil Defence control room, 48 fire service units were working to control the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be known.

The first unit of firefighters reached the scene within two minutes, said Anwarul Islam Dolon, an official in the media department of the Fire Service.

Eyewitnesses said that owners and employees of shops in the market rushed to the spot after hearing the news of the fire. They were seen removing goods from their stores and moving them to a safe location. Businessmen at the site said that at least six markets in Bangabazar caught fire.

Bangabazar Market has some 2,900 shops and about 150,000 people work there.

Bangabazar, one of the biggest markets in the country, houses hundreds of stores constructed of tin and wood.

With the advent of Eid, clothing stores stocked up new products aiming for a big sale. Many staff at the clothing stores spend the night in their stores during Ramzan.

The reports said the traders and their store staff were desperately trying to remove the products from the flames.

Bangabazar was burnt down to ashes earlier in 1995 before it was rebuilt.

Dhaka South City Corporation owns the market, which is divided into four parts: Bangabazar Complex, Gulistan Unit, Mohanagar Unit, and Adarsha Unit.

The last time the market caught fire was on Jul 24, 2018, which gutted some stores at its Gulistan unit.

